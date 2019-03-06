Police in Manhattan issue public safety alert due to heroin, fentanyl overdoses

RILEY COUNTY —In the past week the Riley County Police Department has responded to three reports of apparent drug overdoses.

According to a media release from the RCPD, the investigations suggest that some of these incidents may have been related to the use of heroin containing fentanyl, an extremely strong synthetic opioid. One of these incidents involved a fatality and two other persons were hospitalized.

The use of illegal narcotics regularly produces negative consequences, but in the case of heroin containing fentanyl, the consequences can be deadly. The Riley County Police Department believes that the aforementioned incidents represent a significant public health risk to some members of the community and requests the public’s assistance in responding to this risk. For these reasons the RCPD is issuing this public safety announcement.

If you have any information about the sale, possession, or use of these dangerous drugs please call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or in an emergency 911. You can also anonymously provide information through the Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers program at www.p3tips/353 or 785-539-7777