KHP: 3 killed in crash, fire northeast of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in a fiery wreck in northeast Wichita.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Kansas 254. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden says a northbound box truck collided with a westbound car while crossing Kansas 254. Both vehicles went into a ditch and caught fire.

Crittenden said the three people in the car died at the scene. The patrol is working to identify them.

The truck driver was hospitalized with what are believed to be minor injuries. Crittenden says it appears that the driver didn’t yield before crossing the highway.