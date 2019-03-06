Dateline – Hoisington

Ivan E. “Ike” Penry, 77, died Monday March 4, 2019. He was born January 20, 1942, in Hoyt, Kansas, the son of Irenious Claude and Alberta (Smith) Penry. He joined the Marine Corps in 1959 and retired as a Gunnery Sergeant in 1979 after proudly serving three tours in Vietnam.

Ike married his wife Norma (Alger) Riedl on November 26, 1982. Together they owned and operated a variety of businesses including Suburban Amusements until their retirement in 2010.

Ike is survived by his wife Norma, five children, two step children, three siblings, and several other family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings and a step son.

Friends may call 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family to receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Hoisington Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Marine Corp Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Clara Barton Hospital Foundation in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.