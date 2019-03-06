Get your pancakes from Great Bend Kiwanis Club Thursday

Another chance to grab breakfast for supper is available in the Great Bend community as the local Kiwanis Club will host their 62nd Annual Pancake Feed Thursday, March 7. The pancake feed will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Great Bend Expo Complex west of town.

Kiwanis member Barb Esfeld says the $4 tickets are still available.

The feed makes it possible for the Kiwanis Club to continue to sponsor many activities for Great Bend youth and the needs of many individuals in the area.

The Great Bend Kiwanis Club awards scholarships, hosts a spelling bee, Halloween parade, costume drive, Easter egg hunt, and organizes food baskets.