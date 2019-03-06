GBRC – Spring Break Kids Day Out

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission has some great programs for your child over Spring Break.

Meet your friends at the Activity Center for fun over Spring Break. This day will include crafts, games, snacks, bowling or Putt Putt golf at Walnut Bowl along with some other fun organized activities. Students will be making their own ham or turkey and cheese sandwiches for lunch. Fruit, pickles, chips and a beverage will also be provided. Students will be bused to and from Walnut Bowl by USD 428. This activity is open to children ages 6 – 12 and will be held on Tuesday, March 12th, from 9:00 am – 4:00 p.m. at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th St.). The entry fee is $15.00.

The Great Bend Rec is also offering a Cooking Dinner Kids Day Out. Get your child signed up for this Kids Day Out and let them cook your dinner for you. During the class, students will be cooking a meal for dinner that night to enjoy with one adult. They will also be decorating the table that you will enjoy your meal at and learn the correct way to set a table. The meal will be served at 5:15 pm in the Burnside Room at the Great Bend Rec Center (1214 Stone St.). Please note the meal is only for the student and one adult. This activity is open to children ages 7 – 12 and will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, from 1:00 to 5:45 pm at the Great Bend Rec Center (1214 Stone St). The entry fee is $15.00.

Then on Thursday, March 14th, we’re offering a FHSU Construction Kids Day Out. If you’re into construction, the FHSU STEM van will be coming down form Hays for the day with several construction projects. During the day, students will be challenged to produce different ways to complete projects. Some project ideas that you will be working on may include bridge, pyramid, waterproof roof, insulation/heat loss with thermal camera, earth quake building along with other projects. Students will work in teams creating these projects. For lunch, students will enjoy pizza, fruit and a beverage. Snacks and beverages will be provided. This program is open to children ages 6 – 12 and will be held from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th St.). The entry fee is $15.00.

All these programs have an entry deadline set for Friday, March 8th, so please look ahead and get your children registered early to ensure they get into these classes before they fill up. A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone St for more information or with any questions you may have.