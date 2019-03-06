Future waterline replacement projects coming in the future?

The Great Bend City Council Monday night approved change order number five for the waterline replacement project which approved and additional $297,000. The additional work was needed along Forest Avenue from Jackson to Washington and the abandonment of an existing line at 9th and Stone. On-Call City Engineer Josh Golka hopes this will be the last change order that will be needed as the project that began in September of 2017 is almost complete.

Josh Golka audio

City Administrator Kendal Francis was asked if the city was just about done with having to worry about replacing water lines in the community.

Kendal Francis Audio

The change order approved Monday also included Storz nozzles on 53 new fire hydrants that was requested by the Public Works Department and the Great Bend Fire Department.