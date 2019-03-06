Former Russell coach, teacher named to national hall of fame

“Ginny is a gifted leader and has helped make Kansas interscholastic activities more significant for our stakeholders.

with students, coaches, administrators and school communities has been broad and deep, and she is certainly a worthy selection into the prestigious NFHS Hall of Fame. We are proud of Ginny, and grateful for her faithful service,” said Bill Faflick, KSHSAA Executive Director.

Ginny was inducted into the KSHSAA Hall of Fame in 2012. In addition to her work with KCA, Ginny served nationally on the NFICA board as the Section 5 representative, holding numerous leadership positions. She served on the Coaches Education Review Committee for nine years (chairperson three years) and also on the Sportsmanship, Ethics & Integrity Committee. She served two terms on the KSHSAA Board of Directors and was a member of the Executive Board for four years and was on the Summer Coaching Study Committee.

Among her numerous honors: Kansas and Class 4A Coach of the Year (boys and girls tennis and softball), NFICA Kansas Softball Coach of the Year and Section 5 NFICA Distinguished Service Award. She was selected as one of three honorees nationwide for the Disney Channel “American Teacher Award.”

Honomichl becomes the 11th Kansan to be inducted to the NFHS Hall of Fame: Walt Shublom (Coach—1982), Jim Ryun (Athlete—1983), Ralph Miller (Athlete—1989), Lynette Woodard (Athlete—1989), Nolan Cromwell (Athlete—1991), Brice Durbin (National Administrator—1993), Nelson Hartman (State Administrator—1998), Susan True (National Administrator— 2003), Joan Wells (Coach—2007), and most recently Jackie Stiles (Athlete—2015).

Five athletes and three coaches, along with one contest official, two state association administrator and one state contributor, will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame June 30 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis in Indianapolis. The 37th Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be a part of the 100th annual NFHS Summer Meeting.