Ellinwood business qualifies for economic development revolving loan

Barton County received a state grant years ago intended to be used for economic development. The goal for the economic development revolving loan was to allow start-up businesses to get off the ground in their infant stages. The businesses have to meet certain requirements to receive the grant money, such as being initially denied a loan from a bank.

Custom Rebath in Great Bend is currently making use of this loan, and now a second Barton County company has been approved to receive loan payments.

I.N.A Alert, Inc. in Ellinwood had their application approved to receive $100,000 in the form of the economic development revolving loan.

Bob Wetmore is the Executive Co-Director of Great Plains Development from Dodge City. Great Plains provides administrative services on Barton County’s loan and Wetmore says the money will help I.N.A. purchase inventory and retain or create full-time jobs.

Bob Wetmore Audio

As businesses repay the loan with interest, the economic development fund continues to build up for more qualifying companies to receive funding in the future.

Bob Wetmore Audio

I.N.A. Alert in Ellinwood specializes in messaging software for businesses and surveillance camera systems. The company is owned by 19 partial investors but is managed by Monty Strecker, Nick Strecker, and Jake Strecker.