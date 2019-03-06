Great Bend Post

Earl N. Adams, Jr.

GREAT BEND – Earl N. Adams, Jr., 77, passed away at his home in Great Bend. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Inurnment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery North. Memorials are suggested to the Earl Adams, Jr. Funeral Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

