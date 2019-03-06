Cop Shop (3/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/5)

Theft

At 2:53 p.m. a theft was reported at 403 NE 110 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/5)

Chest Pain

At 12:57 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2109 Harrison Street.

Breathing Problems

At 2:52 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5218 Eisenhower Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 8:03 a.m. an accident was reported in the 2400 block of Coronado Avenue.

Sick Person

At 12:48 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1307 Jefferson Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:17 p.m. a report of damage to a tire was made at 2005 Hubbard Street. Tire was damaged from driving while flat.

Breathing Problems

At 2:31 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1415 19th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:51 p.m. an accident was reported at Lakin Avenue & Lincoln Street.