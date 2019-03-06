Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Constance J. “Connie” Thompson, 75, passed away March 4, 2019, at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus, Great Bend. She was born October 24, 1943, at Great Bend to Joseph F. and Opal M. (Schroeder) Denney.

Connie married Kenneth Lyle Thompson Jan. 8, 1960, at Great Bend.

Connie, a lifetime resident of Great Bend, was a homemaker and most recently worked for the USD 428 food service department. She was a gifted artist, especially enjoying crafts and painting.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth of the home; two sons; Allen Thompson and Steven Thompson both of Great Bend; one daughter, Terri Fritz and husband Ken of Great Bend; seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon Ferguson; brother, Jerry Denney; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Daryl Ferguson; and step father James Queen.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Rev. Kurt Spivey. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Dementia Society of America, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

