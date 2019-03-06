Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/5)

BOOKED: Stacy Warren of Larned on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Laura Jane Standlee on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a $1,032.50 cash bond.

BOOKED: Shayla Richmeier on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $638 cash only. BCDC warrant for probation violation with a bond of $233 cash only.

BOOKED: James M. New on Barton County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check with a bond of $582.01 cash only.

RELEASED: Ricky Bryant of Great Bend transported to Larned Correctional Facility.

RELEASED: Laura Jane Standlee of Ellinwood posted a $1,032.50 cash bond on Great Bend Municipal case for contempt of court.

RELEASED: James M. New on Barton County District Court warrant with a $582.01 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jordan N. Trevino on GBMC warrant with a $500 surety bond through Dynomite Bail Bonds.