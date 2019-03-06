Authorities investigate cause of business fire in Hesston

HARVEY COUNTY — Authorities were busy Wednesday morning working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a building that housed two businesses in Hesston

Just after 1:40p.m. Tuesday, fire crews responded to the fire in the 500 Block of North Lancaster in Hesston, according to Hesston Fire Chief Russ Buller.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke and fire on the west side of the building that houses Dreier Landscape. The east side is home to Paul’s Incorporated, a plumbing business, according to Buller.

Fire crews could not gain entry to the building initially due to a partial roof collapse and later a wall collapse. Crews had to fight the fire from the exterior and finally brought the blaze under control about 5p.m.

Fire crews remained on the scene through the night. Authorities were conducting interviews Wednesday morning to determine the possible cause. There were no injuries, according to Buller.

Newton and Moundridge fire departments assisted as well as the Hesston Police Department and Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.