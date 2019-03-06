2 jailed on counterfeiting charges; spent $30K in Kansas, 4 other states

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK—Law enforcement authorities are investigating and have arrested two people on suspicion of counterfeiting thousands of dollars.

On Monday, police arrested 44-year-old Scott Lowe and 39-year-old Joan Smith in a hotel room in Miami, according to a media release.

Officers also found $3,000 in counterfeit $50 bills in the room and printing equipment during the arrest.

Officers also located numerous new consumer goods that were recently purchased by the pair.

The release says it appears the two printed and spent about $30,000 during the past month in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and Kansas, including more than $4,000 in bogus money during the weekend in Springfield, Missouri.

The U.S. secret service has been contacted about the case.