Well-known LGBTQ activist in Kansas has died

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Stephanie Mott, a well-known advocate for LGBTQ rights in Kansas, has died.

Pastor Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Topeka says Mott was hospitalized Sunday after apparently suffering a heart attack. She died Monday at the age of 61.

Mott was a mental health clinician at Valeo in Topeka. She led the Kansas Democratic Party’s LGBT caucus, and managed the Topeka chapter of Equality Kansas.

We are all devastated by the loss of Stephanie Mott. We cannot find adequate words to express our grief at her passing, but we will find solace in the knowledge that her life and her work will make Kansas a better place for future generations.

Kansas Democratic Party chairwoman Vicki Hiatt and executive director Ethan Corson said in a statement that Mott was courageous in the face of cowardice while advocating for vulnerable people.

Equality Kansas said in a statement that the group will find solace in the knowledge that Mott’s work will make Kansas a better place for future generations.