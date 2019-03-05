Visioning group identifies 10 goals for the city

After pouring over hundreds of survey’s and conducting two different visioning group workshops, the Great Bend Community Visioning Group has identified ten goals for the city in the future. The initiative from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce that has been dubbed “Great Bend, Better than Great,” has been working for the past few months do develop a vision for the community moving forward. That top ten list was revealed at the recent Chamber Banquet where those in attendance were asked to prioritize their top three goals from the list that was provided. Chamber President and CEO Jan Peters revealed those results at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Jan Peters Audio

Peters also revealed what the next step in the process will be.

Jan Peters Audio

Sheila Shockey from Shockey Consulting Services in Kansas City was hired to develop a strategic plan. Peters says Shockey will return to Great Bend to meet with all ten committees once they are formed which she says should be in a couple of weeks.

The Harms Trust awarded the funding needed to hire the consultant.