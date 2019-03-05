Two Panthers named to first team All-WAC

Alex Schremmer and Dalton Miller have earned All-Conference honors as the Western Athletic Conference named their All-League Team Tuesday.

Schremmer, a Junior, picked up first team honors by leading the Panthers in scoring by averaging 15 points per game and hitting 36% from three point range.

Miller, also a Junior, averaged 7 points per game while shooting 50% from the field.

The Panthers finished 9-13 this past season after losing to Andover Central in the 5A Sub-State Semi-Finals.

1st Team Western Athletic Conference

Noah Sowers DC

Alex Schremmer GB

Tradgon McCrea Hays

Kyler Lamb GC

Carlos Acosta GC

2nd Team Western Athletic Conference

Brody Sumner Liberal

Jarrod Springston GC

Adrian Mendoza Liberal

Dalton Miller GB

John Johnson DC

Coach of the year-Jacey Holloway GC

Player of the year-Noah Sowers DC