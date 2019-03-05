Two Panthers named to first team All-WAC

Alex Schremmer and Dalton Miller have earned All-Conference honors as the Western Athletic Conference named their All-League Team Tuesday.
Schremmer, a Junior, picked up first team honors by leading the Panthers in scoring by averaging 15 points per game and hitting 36% from three point range.
Miller, also a Junior, averaged 7 points per game while shooting 50% from the field.
The Panthers finished 9-13 this past season after losing to Andover Central in the 5A Sub-State Semi-Finals.
1st Team Western Athletic Conference
Noah Sowers DC
Alex Schremmer GB
Tradgon McCrea Hays
Kyler Lamb GC
Carlos Acosta GC
2nd Team Western Athletic Conference
Brody Sumner Liberal
Jarrod Springston GC
Adrian Mendoza Liberal
Dalton Miller GB
John Johnson DC
Coach of the year-Jacey Holloway GC
Player of the year-Noah Sowers DC