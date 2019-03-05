Police: Kansas woman fooled by online loan scam

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged online loan scam.

According to Salina Police Detective Sgt. David Villanueva, a 68-year-old Salina woman on a fixed income needed a loan to help cover expenses.

She received an email from “Mark Lee of Quick Cash Loans” informing her she was eligible for a $10,000 loan. After the funds were deposited into her bank account, she would be required to purchase Google+ cards and provide the card information to loan company, according to Villanueva.

The victim purchased four cards worth a total of $951at two retail locations in Salina.

After providing the card information to the company, the woman’s bank notified her that the deposit from Quick Cash Loans was fraudulent.