Police arrest Kansas burglary suspect attempting to pawn stolen items

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

On February 25, police responded to a suspicious character call at A-Ok Pawnshop, 1525 south Broadway in Wichita, according a social media report.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 25-year-old male employee who reported a suspect later identified as 41-year-old Patrick Starbuck attempted to pawn stolen items. Officers arrested Starbuck without incident and he was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

He was booked on requested charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and theft.

Through the investigation many stolen items were recovered including items taken from a burglary a few days earlier. Starbuck remains in custody on a $25,000 bond, according to the online jail records.