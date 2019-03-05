New Class Schedule coming to Great Bend High School

Great Bend High School students will have an extra period next year after the USD 428 Board of Education voted 6-0 Monday night to implement a plan that would add an extra period to the students day which will hopefully give students more chances to earn credits for graduation. In February, the board was presented a plan to change to the new schedule over the current seven period day that has been in effect since 2012. The board heard both pro’s and con’s of the new plan for over an hour Monday night before finally voting to proceed with the eight hour day. The Building Leadership Team at the High School proposed the new plan in an effort to increase graduation rates, find more time for student interventions, create extra class choices, and allow more collaboration between unit teachers. As she did at the February meeting, board member Cheryl Rugan had concerns about additional homework being assigned.

Rachel Thexton is a Guidance Counselor at the High School and explained that staff identifies students who may struggle with certain classes to ensure that their workload won’t become too much.

The new schedule will shorten classes from 48 minutes to 45 minutes. 93% of teachers surveyed said they would schedule no more homework than normal with three minutes less of class time.

Principal Tim Friess also revealed the results of a petition that was circulated among students that had 182 names of students who were opposed to the eight period day. That’s just over 20% of the 875 students who are enrolled at Great Bend High School.