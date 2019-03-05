Kan. woman dead, mother, 2 children hospitalized after house fire

RENO COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fatal Tuesday morning fire in Reno County.

Just after 2:30a.m., Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the area of 9 E Horseshoe Lane, Pretty Prairie, in rural Reno County for the report of a structure fire with possible occupants still inside the residence.

Deputies arrived on scene within minutes of being dispatched and found a single story double-wide residence on fire, according to a media release.

The fire spread quickly to other parts of the structure It was reported that Hannah Lynn Perry, 21, was able to get out of the residence with her two children 2-year-old Charlotte and 1-year-old Wyatt and to the neighbor’s house across the street and call 911.

Hannah reported that her grandmother, 70-year-old Judy Kay Alley was still inside the residence.

The fire department was able to get the fire under control and found one individual deceased within the residence. The victim had not been be identified, according to the release. Hannah and Wyatt were transported to Via Christi St Francis by Reno County EMS and Charlotte was flown by EagleMed to Via Christi St Francis.