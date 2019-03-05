Cop Shop (3/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/4)
Structure Fire
At 6:03 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 84 SE 20 Road.
Fire
At 7:17 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 100 Avenue & NW 90 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/4)
Theft
At 6:49 a.m. a report of a female subject taking money from his wallet and leaving in a dark colored passenger car was made at 5210 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:15 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & Hubbard Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 625 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:49 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & McKinley.
Battery
At 11:58 a.m. a report of being battered by Jesse Palacio was made at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue.
Sick Person
At 1:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1450 9th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Washington Street.
At 6:06 p.m. an accident was reported in the 4500 block of 10th Street.
Theft
At 8:44 p.m. theft of a KS tag was reported at 701 Morton Street.