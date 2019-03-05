Cop Shop (3/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/4)

Structure Fire

At 6:03 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 84 SE 20 Road.

Fire

At 7:17 p.m. a fire was reported at NW 100 Avenue & NW 90 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/4)

Theft

At 6:49 a.m. a report of a female subject taking money from his wallet and leaving in a dark colored passenger car was made at 5210 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:15 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & Hubbard Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 625 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:49 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & McKinley.

Battery

At 11:58 a.m. a report of being battered by Jesse Palacio was made at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue.

Sick Person

At 1:13 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1450 9th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 16th Street & Washington Street.

At 6:06 p.m. an accident was reported in the 4500 block of 10th Street.

Theft

At 8:44 p.m. theft of a KS tag was reported at 701 Morton Street.