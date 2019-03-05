Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/4)

BOOKED: Lavet Elam of Great Bend on KHP case for circumventing an ignition interlock device, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: David McMullen of Great Bend for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Eric Shoemaker on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $701 cash only or 349 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,888.50 cash only or 70 days in jail.

BOOKED: Kenneth Reed on KDOC warrant for parole violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Kevin Froelich of Hoisington on HMC case for time served.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Laveta Elam of Great Bend on KHP case for circumenting an ignition interlock device, posted bond amount of $2,500 C/S through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Melissa Loveall on Barton County District Court case with a $10,000 OR bond.