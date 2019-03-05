Barton County establishes weight limits on bridges

The Kansas Department of Transportation distributed the results of the bridge load rating project last fall. As a result of the load rating, the Barton County Commission passed a resolution the following December to establish weight limits on seven bridges in the county.

Commissioners passed a new resolution Monday to include an eighth bridge with weight limits.

Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman says the weight limit signs on the road before the bridge helps with the county’s liability if an overweight truck has an accident on the bridge.

The additional bridge added was bridge 460 on West Barton County Road near the border with Rush County. There will be signs posted in advance to each of the bridges outlining the weight limits for trucks and trailers.

The weight limit for all the bridges varies with straight trucks, tractor-trailers, and double trailers. Upon posting the regulatory signage, any violation of the provision shall be a public offense and the driver can receive a fine.