Barton County Commission brings awareness to colon cancer screenings

There are 140,000 new cases of colon cancer diagnosed each year in the United States and 56,000 people will die from the disease. That is more people that are killed than by breast and prostate cancer. Lung cancer is the only deadlier cancer in the country.

Barton County Commissioner Jennifer Schartz says anyone is susceptible to the disease and not just those over the age of 50.

Schartz’s son died because of the disease two and a half years ago and her husband is a colon cancer survivor, cancer free for six years. The Commission made a proclamation to make March Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2014 but was able to fight free of the disease.

One in 20 men, and one in 24 women will be diagnosed with colon cancer in their lifetime. It is believed that if the majority of the people of the United States age 50 or older were screened regularly for colon cancer, half of all cases could be prevented entirely.