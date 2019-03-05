3-year-old wounded in apparent accidental shooting in Kan. home

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has been flown to a hospital with an abdominal wound after an apparent accidental shooting in a northeast Kansas home.

Authorities responded Tuesday after the boy’s mother reported that her son picked up a loose gun, which went off as he was handling it.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said further details on how the boy came to find the gun and who it belongs to can’t be discussed at this time pending an investigation. Wilson says the cause of the discharge appears to be accidental.

The boy initially was taken to Atchison Hospital and flown from there to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.