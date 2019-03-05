10th & Grant intersection improvements expected to start March 18

Great Bend, Ks, March 5, 2019 – The City of Great Bend would like to announce the start of the next big street project. U.S. 56 (10th Street) and Grant Street. Weather permitting, the tentative project start date will be March 18, 2019.

Construction will continue on the intersection for the next several months with an estimated completion date in July. The project will be a full-depth pavement reconstruction of the 10th and Grant Intersection. The geometric improvements will optimize efficiency and safety by improving turning movements through the intersection. An asphalt mill and overlay along 10th Street east and west of the intersection improvements will be completed with the project, as well as incidental storm sewer improvements.

Public Works Director, Simon Wiley said, said, “This project has been on the priority list to ensure safety and visibility of that intersection.” The contractor for this project is Morgan Brothers out of La Crosse. Wiley also stated, “Special thanks to the public for understanding, please let our office know if you have special questions or concerns.”

The City of Great Bend appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Simon Wiley, Public Works Director at 620-793-4150 in regards to this project.