Wichita may sell land around new baseball stadium for $24

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita may sell 24 acres around its planned new ballpark for a Triple-A baseball franchise to the team’s owners for $24.

The City Council will decide this week whether to sell land worth more than $800,000 to the team owners for development.

One of the team’s owners, Lou Schwechheimer, says the development around the ballpark should spur economic growth elsewhere in Wichita.

The city plans to spend up to $81 million to build a new stadium for the team that will move from New Orleans to Wichita. The team is an affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

___