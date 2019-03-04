Update: Two 24-year-olds were victims in Manhattan shooting

RILEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a weekend shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Just before 2:20 a.m. Saturday, the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd in Manhattan.

According to a media release form RCPD, an aggravated battery report was filed listing two 24-year-old men from the Kansas City area as victims.

Both victims were life-flighted to Stormont-Vail in Topeka and were reported in stable condition on Monday.

The victims and suspects were not known to each other. RCPD personnel have been in contact with one person of interest. Authorities have not released names of the victims or the person of interest.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Riley County Police Department or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.