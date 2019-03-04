Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then a chance of rain showers between 7am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.