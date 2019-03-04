Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then a chance of rain showers between 7am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.