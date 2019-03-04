Tuesday Sports Headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 16 points, Matt Mooney added 15 and No. 8 Texas Tech stayed even with Kansas State atop the Big 12 with one game remaining in a dominating 70-51 win over Texas on Monday night. Brandone Francis scored all 12 of his points in the second half in an eighth straight win for the Red Raiders.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — No. 18 Kansas State is still tied for the Big 12 lead with one game left in the regular season after a 64-52 win at TCU. Barry Brown had 16 points to lead four Wildcats in double-figure scoring. K-State went ahead to stay with a tiebreaking 13-4 run to end the first half before scoring the first 10 points after halftime. The Wildcats are tied with No. 8 Texas Tech for the Big 12 lead after the Red Raiders also won.

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford, making official a decision the team had been leaning toward throughout the offseason. Ford is coming off the best season of his career, piling up 13 sacks and forcing an NFL-leading seven fumbles.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — In a power-happy era of Major League Baseball, a few clubs believe there is a market inefficiency when it comes to speed. One of them is the Kansas City Royals, who have three of the top eight base-stealers in baseball on their roster. The idea is to create havoc between the bags, producing runs in an old-school way at a fraction of the price.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw looks to miss his opening day start while rebuilding from shoulder soreness that caused him to shut down his spring training last week. Manager Dave Roberts says he’d rather Kershaw be 100 percent than rushing back for opening day.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is nursing a neck strain that will keep him out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods announced his decision Monday on Twitter. He says his lower back is fine and he has no concerns over the long run. Woods says he’s had the neck strain for a few weeks and it hasn’t improved with treatment to the point he feels he can play. Woods says he hopes to be ready the following week for The Players Championship.

UNDATED (AP) — San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team.

ATLANTA (AP) — ‘Your money’s no good here’ becomes the new refrain Friday at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium is moving away from cash transactions for all events, including Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United games. All ticket purchases, concessions and merchandise must be purchased with credit cards or mobile payment. As an option, fans can use cash to purchase debit cards at new ATM machines and use the debit cards for purchases. The stadium is the nation’s first professional facility to become completely cash-free.

TOKYO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets will play two pre-season games in October at the Saitama Super Arena, the basketball venue for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The preseason games will come about nine months before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There are pro leagues in Japan, and the nation is one of the 32 teams that will appear in the FIBA World Cup in China this summer.

Monday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Virginia 79 Syracuse 53

Final (8) Texas Tech 70 Texas 51

Final (18) Kansas St. 64 TCU 52

Tuesday Schedule

(3) North Carolina at Boston College 8:00 p.m.

Wake Forest at (4) Duke 7:00 p.m.

Mississippi St. at (5) Tennessee 9:00 p.m.

(6) Kentucky at Mississippi 9:00 p.m.

Nebraska at (9) Michigan St. 7:00 p.m.

(11) Purdue at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

(13) Kansas at Oklahoma 9:00 p.m.

(15) Virginia Tech at (14) Florida St. 7:00 p.m.

(17) Nevada at Air Force 11:00 p.m.

(19) Buffalo at Ohio 7:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 114 Atlanta 113

Final Brooklyn 127 Dallas 88

Final San Antonio 104 Denver 103

Final New Orleans 115 Utah 112

Final Phoenix 114 Milwaukee 105

Final Sacramento 115 N-Y Knicks 108

Final L.A. Clippers 113 L.A. Lakers 105

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 7 Houston 4

Final Houston 4 Atlanta 3

Final Detroit 9 St. Louis 5

Final Boston 9 N-Y Mets 3

Final Colorado 4 Texas 4

Final San Diego 8 Cleveland 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 9 Minnesota 4

Final L-A Angels 6 Chi White Sox 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 9 Washington 8

Final Chi Cubs 9 Cincinnati 1

Final L-A Dodgers 8 San Francisco 2

Final Cincinnati 3 Arizona 3