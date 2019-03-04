Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include promoters of the Great Bend Jazz Festival’s 25th Anniversary Concert that will take place on March, 16th in Great Bend and will feature Great Bend native Karrin Allyson Schoonover.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – Guests include Dennis Slater of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers on AEM Joining the United States-Mexico-Canada Coalition. Senator Debbie Stabenow will also discuss the farm bill implementation hearings.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include members of the USD 428 Education Foundation who will announce their mini-grant awards.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID NBA Basketball – Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors