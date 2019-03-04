After a weekend of winter weather, it might be hard for people to realize that this week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas. Kansas experiences a wide variety of summertime severe weather, including: tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. Because of that, Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller says residents are encouraged to use this week to review their severe weather safety plans.

Amy Miller Audio

Miller talks about some of the basic things you can do to prepare for the changing of seasons.

Amy Miller Audio

A complete list of ideas and tips to help you with your severe weather management plan can be found at bartoncounty.org under the Emergency Risk Management tab.

The statewide tornado safety drill will be conducted Tuesday at 10 am with a backup date of Thursday, March, 7.

Storm Fury on the Plains which includes storm identification and awareness training from National Weather Service staff takes place on Thursday at 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm at the Crest Theater in Great Bend.