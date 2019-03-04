Statewide Tornado drill scheduled for Tuesday morning

March 4-8 is Severe Weather Awareness week in Kansas, and a statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. Families are encouraged to use that time to go over your storm safety plan, including where to go during a tornado and making sure you have an emergency kit stocked. The National Weather Service suggests that kit should include one gallon of water per person, non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, toilet paper, and more. Chance Hayes is with the National Weather Service in Wichita.

Hayes doesn’t want the public to be fooled by the latest round of winter weather. He says severe thunderstorms and tornadoes can happen any time and have already affected the southeast portion of the country.

A severe weather safety training session will be held at 2:30 AND 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Crest Theater in Great Bend. The sessions will include storm spotting tips, similar to the training that seasoned storm spotters receive.