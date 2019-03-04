Pauly is a Male, Neutered, 1-2 years old, domestic shorthair, Felv/Fiv tested negative, current vaccines, de-wormed, and litter box trained. May need to be only cat in home. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.
Pet of the Week – Pauly
Pauly is a Male, Neutered, 1-2 years old, domestic shorthair, Felv/Fiv tested negative, current vaccines, de-wormed, and litter box trained. May need to be only cat in home. For more information, contact the Golden Belt Humane Society on South Hwy 281 in Great Bend, or call (620) 792-4297.