New acting chief named at Larned State hospital

TOPEKA – Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Acting Secretary Laura Howard announced today she has appointed Lesia Dipman to serve as Acting Superintendent of Larned State Hospital.

Dipman has served the State of Kansas for 34 years, starting her career at LSH in 1984 where she has worked in various positions, from food services to the nursing department, and multiple departments, from the State Security Hospital to the adolescent unit to the youth center. She attended Fort Hays State University and Kansas State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from KSU in 1994. By 2004, she was promoted to Director of Social Services at the hospital, and a year later earned a master’s degree in social work from Newman University in Wichita.

In 2006, Dipman transferred to the State Security Program at LSH as the Administrative Program Director, her most recent position before being named acting superintendent by KDADS Acting Secretary Howard. Dipman replaces Bill Rein, who served as superintendent at the hospital from June 2016 until January this year.

“In naming Lesia Dipman Acting Superintendent at LSH, we have found someone with more than three decades of distinguished service to the people of Kansas, to this hospital and to the surrounding community,” Acting Secretary Howard said. “I have every confidence she will bring the continuity we need to keep moving KDADS forward on the hospital’s important mission to provide a safety net of mental health services for Kansans.”

Acting Secretary Howard said the agency will begin the process of identifying candidates to serve as permanent superintendent for LSH immediately.