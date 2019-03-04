Monday Sports Headlines

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — As unhittable as Jordan Hicks’ 105 mph heater can be, a pitch clocked a little bit closer to the speed limit might ultimately be what makes him the Cardinals’ closer. Developing the slider, a pitch Hicks began to get a feel for late last season, into a reliable second option has been Hicks’ focus this spring.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adama Diomande scored in stoppage time to help LAFC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in the MLS opener for both teams. Diomande, who came on in the 59th minute, cut back to evade a defender at the top-left corner of the box and blasted a rising shot into the net in the fourth minute of injury time.

National Headlines

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joey Logano held off teammate Brad Keselowski to win Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s Logano’s 22nd career victory and first in 11 starts at Vegas, although he won an Xfinity Series race at the track in 2017. Keselowski drove up from 19th to take the lead with 27 laps left, but his hopes for back-to-back victories were dashed when Logano passed him while getting held up by lapped traffic.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Keith Mitchell sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win The Honda Classic for his first PGA Tour victory. Mitchell closed with a 3-under 67 to finish at 9-under 271 at PGA National, a stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler. Mitchell was tied for the lead after 36 holes, and was tied for second going into Sunday. He birdied four of his final seven holes for his first win as a pro, including stints on the Web.com and Latinoamerica tours.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mark O’Meara claimed his first PGA Tour Champions victory in more than eight years by finishing four shots ahead of four others in the Cologuard Classic in Tucson. O’Meara had a one-shot lead going into the final round and stretched it to four going to the back nine. At 62 years, 1 month and 17 days, he’s the fourth-oldest winner on the history of the 50-and-over tour.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) —The USGA says it will meet with Justin Thomas in the coming days, in response to his criticisms over some of the game’s newest rules changes. The world’s No. 3 player and the USGA engaged a bit over Twitter during the weekend, and then chatted offline as well. USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer says he has arranged a meeting with Thomas. This week’s Honda Classic provided a plethora of rules-related issues, some of them involving Thomas.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest athletic director Ron Wellman will retire on May 1 and be replaced by former Tennessee AD John Currie. Wellman is the longest-tenured AD in Division I, leading Wake Forest’s athletic department since 1992. The school has won five national championships under his watch, including men’s tennis in 2018.

Sunday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (9) Michigan 69 (17) Maryland 62

Final Creighton 66 (10) Marquette 60

Final (25) Washington 62 Stanford 61

Monday Schedule

(2) Virginia at Syracuse 7:00 p.m.

Texas at (11) Texas Tech 9:00 p.m.

(16) Kansas St. at TCU 9:00 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Portland 118 Charlotte 108

Final L.A. Clippers 128 N-Y Knicks 107

Final Atlanta 123 Chicago 118

Final Houston 115 Boston 104

Final OT Detroit 112 Toronto 107

Final Washington 135 Minnesota 121

Final Cleveland 107 Orlando 93

Final Oklahoma City 99 Memphis 95

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 10 Pittsburgh 4

Final Washington 4 Houston 2

Final Philadelphia 3 Minnesota 3

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Texas 3

Final Chi Cubs 13 Chi White Sox 4

Final Texas 11 San Diego 3

Final Seattle 7 Arizona 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 9 Minnesota 7

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Detroit 1

Final Toronto 5 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Kansas City 13 Cleveland 7

Final Baltimore 7 Detroit 5

Final L-A Angels 4 Oakland 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 6 Miami 5

Final N-Y Mets 10 St. Louis 8

Final Cincinnati 11 Milwaukee 5

Final Colorado 9 San Francisco 3