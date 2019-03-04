Lab Fairs Combined at The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus

Two local lab fairs provided by The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus have been combined into one, but the services and affordable prices remain the same.

The monthly fair is available at Great Bend Campus. The health system’s St. Rose Medical Pavilion no longer hosts a lab fair.

“We offer a comprehensive list of lab services at a greatly reduced cost,” said Raylette Schlochtermeier, lab supervisor. “This is not a for-profit service. We offer it as a convenience to the public.

“We have a great professional staff here at Great Bend Campus,” she said. “Staff members from the hospital and St. Rose Medical Pavilion have teamed up to make this event happen.”

The monthly lab fairs are scheduled from 6-9 a.m. one Saturday each month. Dates for the rest of the year are March 23, April 27, May 18, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23 and Dec. 28.

No appointment is necessary. Participants should enter through the doors labeled “Imaging – X-ray – Lab” at the southwest corner of the hospital.

Blood test results are mailed to patients. Participants may share the results with their physicians if they choose.

“Some people like to keep track of their lab numbers on their own and some like to seek interpretation from their doctors,” Schlochtermeier said. “We provide a reference guide to everyone so they can determine if their lab numbers are in acceptable ranges.

“However, before results are mailed, lab personnel review the numbers. If we notice any critical abnormalities, we contact people and encourage them to report the results to their doctors.”

Tests and prices include profile 1 for $20; comprehensive chemistry, $15; complete blood count, $5; lipid panel, $15; thyroid panel, $20; prostate specific antigen (PSA), $15; hemoglobin A1C, $15; vitamin D; $20; and iron studies, $30.

Fasting for eight hours prior to testing is recommended. Only cash and checks are accepted. No insurance claims will be filed.

“This is a great service for the community,” Schlochtermeier said. “We hope local and area residents take advantage of it.”

Zena Jacobs, clinical director of ambulatory and outpatient operations, noted, “We carefully weighed our options when discussing the possibility of lab-fair consolidation. As an organization, we decided it was yet another way to bring our services together and still provide the same great care.”