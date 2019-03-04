Kansas deputy’s vehicle struck while working Sunday afternoon crash

JACKSON COUNTY — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the second of two accidents that damaged a Kansas sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and sent a teen driver to the hospital.

Just after 1p.m. Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injury accident north of 198th Road on U.S. 75 involving a 2016 Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Michelle Holmes, 33, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a 2016 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer driven by Ryan Love, 40, of Clarksville, Tennessee, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The pickup truck merged into the semi’s lane striking the front of the tractor.

Holmes was transported by EMS to the Holton Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy who was on the scene investigating the accident when a northbound 2000 Ford Taurus rear-ended the deputy’s patrol vehicle, according to Morse.

The patrol vehicle wasn’t occupied at the time of the accident. The deputy was able to warn the semi driver who was also out of his vehicle to take cover when he observed the Taurus approaching the scene.

The driver of the Taurus, Emily R. Howard, 17, of Topeka was transported by EMS to Holton Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy and others at the scene were not injured.