Innocent driver hospitalized after crash during chase of wanted Kan. felon

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas felon on new charges after a chase and crash.

Just before 4p.m. Friday, police were alerted by the United States Marshals Service that 25-year-old Tommy Sherrill, Jr., was in the area of SE Lott and SE Illinois in Topeka. Authorities had a felony warrant for his arrest, according to Lt. Robert Simmons.

As Topeka police, KHP Troopers and the United States Marshals Service approached Sherrill he fled in a vehicle for a short distance.

During this short pursuit Sherrill almost struck 2 law enforcement vehicles. His reckless driving caused an accident at 25th and SE Kentucky and his vehicle was rendered inoperable allowing officers to arrest him.

The innocent motorist that struck Sherrill’s vehicle as it drove through a stop sign, sustained minor injuries and was transported by AMR to a local hospital to be treated.

Sherrill was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and is in the Shawnee County Jail on requested charged that includeFelon in Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Flee and Elude (and Traffic Related Charges, Felony Obstruction and the Felony Warrant

This is the 22nd case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.