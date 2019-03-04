Fish Pond Management Meeting

Ponds can provide water for livestock but if managed properly they can also provide outdoor recreation for the family and friends by stocking them with fish. There are challenges in taking care of ponds to ensure that the fish thrive and that aquatic weeds don’t take over.

The Cottonwood Extension District is offering a “Fish Pond Management” program on Thursday, March 14th beginning at 6:00 and concluding at 8:00 p.m. at the Agricultural Research Center in Hays.

Charlie Lee, K-State Extension Wildlife specialist will present information and tips on managing fish ponds–including aquatic weed control, pond problems and solutions and as always there will be time for Q & A.

There is no cost to attend this program and all interested people are invited. Snacks & refreshments will be provided so RSVP is not necessary but appreciated by calling the Cottonwood Extension Office at 785-628-9430 that’s 628-9430.