Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting PBP Schedule

Mon 3/4

2:45PM B-104 – Region 6 Tournament – Barton Women vs Seward County

6:45PM B-104 – Region 6 Tournament – Barton Men vs Seward County

Tue 3/5

7:30PM KBGL – College Basketball – Kansas @ Oklahoma

9:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Wed 3/6

6:15PM KHOK – 1A State Basketball – Central Plains Girls vs South Gray

Thu 3/7

4:30PM KBGL – 3A State Basketball – Larned Boys vs Perry-Lecompton

4:30PM B104 – 1A State Basketball – St. John Boys vs Hanover

6:15PM KHOK – 1A State Basketball – Central Plains Boys vs Macksville

Sat 3/9

7:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – NBA – Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers

Sun 3/10

2:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – NBA – Indiana Pacers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Tue 3/12

3:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox

Wed 3/13

3:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Indians

6:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – College Basketball – ACC Tournament

Thu 3/14

5:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – College Basketball – ACC Tournament

Fri 3/15

5:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – College Basketball – Big 12 Tournament Semi-Finals

Sat 3/16

4:30PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – College Basketball – Big 12 Tournament Championship Game

7:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – College Basketball – ACC Tournament Championship Game

Sun 3/17

3:00PM 1590 KVGB/97.7 FM – Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants