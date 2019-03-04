Clarence Joseph Suppes, 91, Otis, Kansas, passed Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his farm of 62 years.

Mr. Suppes was born May 22, 1927, in rural Otis, Kansas, the son of Adam Suppes III, and Anna Maria “Mary” (Herrman) Suppes. He was a lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas, living 62 of those years at his current residence. He was a farmer and rancher.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Loretto, Kansas; and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas. He was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2970, La Crosse, Kansas.

He was a United States Army veteran.

On October 31, 1955, he married Mary Louise Freeman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, McCracken, Kansas.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Louise Suppes, of the home; two sons, Clarence David Suppes (Traci), Great Bend, Kansas, and Kelvin Joseph Suppes (Cindy), La Crosse, Kansas; two daughters, Mary Angela Bennett (James), Great Bend, Kansas, and Pamela Ann Tesch, Sterling, Kansas; 15 grandchildren, Tasha Phillips, Lindsborg, Kansas, Heather Suppes, Great Bend, Kansas, Jacque Boor, Victoria, Kansas, Michael Suppes, Great Bend, Kansas, Joshua Suppes, Hays, Kansas, Danielle Suppes, Edmond, Oklahoma, Anna Flores, Andover, Kansas, Stefan Bennett, Kansas City, Missouri, Dyan Axman, Olathe, Kansas, Clay Betts, Kansas City, Missouri, Taylor Betts, Hays, Kansas, Maria Tesch, Wichita, Kansas, Angelica Tesch, El Dorado, Kansas, Adam Tesch, Hutchinson, Kansas, and John Domanic Tesch, Hutchinson, Kansas; eight great grandchildren; two brothers, Julius Suppes (Elsie), Otis, Kansas, and Eugene Suppes (Alma), Great Bend, Kansas; and his faithful dog, Heidi-Blue.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Anton Suppes, Reinhold Suppes, and Primus Suppes; and two sisters, Helen Schuckman, and Ruth Engel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Shrine, Loretto, Kansas, with Father Eric Gyamfi and Father Reginald A. Urban officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Loretto, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to St. Mary’s Shrine, Loretto, Kansas, or masses.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.