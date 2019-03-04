Barton Wrestling places 15th at Nationals

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College wrestling team added two additional members to its All-American list as the Cougars placed 15th Saturday at the NJCAA Wrestling National Championships held in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Gage McBride reached the championship semifinal round to eventually place 4th overall in the 174 division to close out his Cougar career.

Freshman Kolby Droegemeier battled through the 149 division to finish 7th overall giving Barton multiple All-Americans for the second consecutive year.

The Cougars finished with 41 points as Clackamas (Oregon) captured the team title with 176.5 points.

Top-5 Team Standings:

1. Clackamas (OR) 176.5 points

2. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 152

3. Iowa Central 125.5

4. Northwest Kansas Technical College 109.5

5. Ellsworth 89 points