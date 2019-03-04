Barton Women win Indoor title, Men take second

The Barton Women’s Indoor track and field team won the school’s 57th National Championship while the men took second in the National Meet in Pittsburg over the weekend.

It was the 18th indoor title for the women’s program as they finished the meet with 119 points, 16 ahead of second place New Mexico Junior College.

The men took second behind Iowa Central for the men’s title. The Cougars scored 80 points while the Tritons won the meet with 90.

You can find all the individual results at bartonsports.com