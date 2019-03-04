AP Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through March 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (42) 29-2 1578 1

2. Virginia (21) 26-2 1553 2

3. North Carolina 24-5 1428 5

4. Duke (1) 25-4 1399 3

5. Tennessee 26-3 1366 7

6. Kentucky 24-5 1274 4

7. Michigan 26-4 1216 9

8. Texas Tech 24-5 1100 11

9. Michigan St. 23-6 1039 6

10. LSU 24-5 1005 13

11. Purdue 22-7 999 14

12. Houston 27-2 895 8

13. Kansas 22-7 798 15

14. Florida St. 23-6 702 18

15. Virginia Tech 22-6 668 20

16. Marquette 23-6 626 10

17. Nevada 26-3 579 12

18. Kansas St. 22-7 499 16

19. Buffalo 26-3 437 21

20. Cincinnati 25-4 408 23

21. Wisconsin 20-9 322 19

22. Wofford 26-4 269 24

23. Villanova 22-8 214 —

24. Maryland 21-9 207 17

25. UCF 22-6 48 —

Others receiving votes: Auburn 43, Mississippi St. 25, Iowa St. 21, Utah St. 17, VCU 14, Washington 14, Louisville 12, New Mexico St. 8, Baylor 7, Belmont 7, Old Dominion 3.