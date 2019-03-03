Supreme Court orders Kansas sex offender sentenced for 3rd time

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court has issued a rare order directing the Brown County District to sentence a sex abuse offender for a third time, saying the man was a victim of “judicial vindictiveness.”

County District Judge John Weingart sentenced defendant Wyatt Brown to 30 years in prison for aggravated sodomy. Brown’s lawyers appealed the sentence, saying it was incorrectly articulated. The Supreme Court agreed and ordered a resentencing.

Weingart responded by adding one year to Brown’s sentence after the victim’s family said they were traumatized by an appellate process forcing them to relive the crime.

Smith’s attorneys appealed again. The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Weingart effectively punished Brown for exercising his right to appeal, and ordered him to be sentenced for a third time.