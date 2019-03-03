Sunday Sports Headlines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dean Wade had 20 points to lead No. 16 Kansas State over Baylor 66-60. Kamau Stokes had 16 points and Xavier Sneed scored 14 for the Wildcat, who held off the Bears to maintain a share of the Big 12 lead with No. 11 Texas Tech. Both teams have two games left. Mario Kegler led Baylor with 13 points, Makai Mason had 11 and Jared Butler scored 10. MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dean Wade had 20 points to lead No. 16 Kansas State over Baylor 66-60. Kamau Stokes had 16 points and Xavier Sneed scored 14 for the Wildcat, who held off the Bears to maintain a share of the Big 12 lead with No. 11 Texas Tech. Both teams have two games left. Mario Kegler led Baylor with 13 points, Makai Mason had 11 and Jared Butler scored 10.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and tied a season high with 15 rebounds to help No. 15 Kansas escape with a 72-67 victory over Oklahoma State. Lawson also had three steals and, recorded his 18th double-double of the season. Quentin Grimes added 17 points for Kansas, which has won five of its last six games. Cam McGriff had 19 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Chiefs are placing the franchise tag on Dee Ford, who was poised to hit free agency after the best season of his career. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday because the paperwork has not been complete. The franchise tag for an outside linebacker next season is just over $15.4 million, though the Chiefs have expressed interest in signing Ford to a long-term deal.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals insist no decision has been made on whether All-Star catcher Salvador Perez will require Tommy John surgery. Perez damaged the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during a workout Wednesday, and the club announced the injury after preliminary tests came back Friday. But a course of treatment will not be decided until Perez gets a second opinion from Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache next week.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti each had 15 points and No. 11 Texas Tech beat TCU 81-66 to stay atop the Big 12 standings. The Red Raiders have won seven in a row. Tariq Owens had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who took control with a 24-5 run in the first half. They withstood TCU scoring the first 10 points after halftime.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jase Febres scored a career-best 26 points, and Texas defeated Iowa State 86-69. Febres, a sophomore, made eight 3-point baskets, also a career-best, in 10 attempts. Courtney Ramey scored 18 for Texas, Eli Mitrou-Long and Dylan Osetkowski had 13 apiece. Matt Coleman III made 10 assists.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Aaron Calixte and Jamal Bieniemy both scored season highs with 22 points, and Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 92-80. Kristian Doolittle scored 15 points and Brady Manek added 14 for the Sooners, who have won three of four to strengthen their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.

National Headlines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Bone poured in a career-high 27 points to lead seventh-ranked Tennessee to a 71-52 rout of No. 4 Kentucky. The Wildcats missed 12 straight shots during a 9 ½-minute span, allowing the Vols to put together a 17-4 run that helped them build a 37-24 halftime lead. Grant Williams added 24 points for Tennessee, which earned its 25th straight home win and improved to 4-0 versus Kentucky at Knoxville under coach Rick Barnes.

UNDATED (AP) — Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points and Devonte Green added 13 as Indiana earned its second straight win against a ranked opponent, 63-62 against sixth-ranked Michigan State. Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 20 points and 11 assists, but he committed a turnover and missed a jumper as the Spartans pushed for the go-ahead basket in the final stretch. Another shocker was authored by Central Florida as Collin Smith scored 21 points to help Central Florida beat No. 8 Houston, 69-64.

UNDATED (AP) — Josh Perkins scored 19 points and top-ranked Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games by beating Saint Mary’s, 69-55. No. 2 Virginia cruised to a 73-49 win over Pittsburgh behind Kyle Guy’s 17 points. Third-ranked Duke clobbered Miami, 85-57 as RJ Barrett contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds.

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have expanded their lead in the NBA’s Western Conference to 1 ½ games over the Denver Nuggets. Stephen Curry shook off foul trouble to score 28 points in the Warriors’ 120-117 victory at Philadelphia. The Nuggets coughed up a 19-point, first-half lead in a 120-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and Julius Randle had 28 for the Pelicans.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

INTERLEAGUE

