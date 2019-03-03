Monday Weather

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -11. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -7. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 24. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.