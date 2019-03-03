Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -11. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -7. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 24. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers between 9pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.