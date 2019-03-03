Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING — March 4, 2019 5:00 p.m.

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting.

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS ………. Mr. Umphres

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. GBHS Schedule …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

In February, the board was presented with information regarding an eight-period day over the current seven-period schedule that has been in effect since 2012. By providing more scheduling opportunities, students would have flexibility to take elective classes and have more opportunities to gain graduate credits. This is a second reading of the proposal.

B. Second Reading HS and MS English Language Arts ………….. Mr. Umphres At the February board meeting, teachers from the Elementary Science committees presented their recommendation for English Language English Curriculum Committee supports the adoption of Pearson’s myPerspectives as the English curriculum resource for the middle school and high school. This is the Second Reading.

C. Approval of Flooring Bid………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Bids for multiple sections of flooring at Jefferson and Lincoln sites were opened on 3/1/19. Details will be provided at this meeting and the administration will make a recommendation for approval. The project will occur during the 2019 summer.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval to Purchase New and Sell Used Computers….. Mr. Umphres

The district has a five-year rotation cycle for computer purchases and three years for Chromebooks in order to maintain up-to-date technology for staff and students. At this time, the administration requests BOE approval for the following purchases. Purchases for iPads and Chromebooks was approved at the February BOE meeting.

As in the past, the district administration requests that the Board of Education allow school personnel to purchase the old computers. The recommended cost for personnel will be $100.00 for a laptop, $75.00 for a desktop, $35 for an iPad, and $30 for a Chromebook.

Item Quantity Cost Total Expenditure Desktop 125 $825 $ 103,125.00 Laptop 90 $1,128 $ 101,520.00 Total Expenditure $ 204,645.00

B. Adopt New Assessment system ……………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Popp) (Attachment 6,B) The district has used the Aimsweb 1.0 assessment system for the last 5 years to document MTSS data. The Aimsweb system will not be supported after this year. After reviewing several different assessment systems, a committee of principals and technology coaches recommend FastBridge Learning for assessment progress monitoring at a cost of $7.50 per year per student. The Administration recommends approval of this system.

Past Assessment Grade Level Cost per student Total Cost

NWEA MAP High School $12.00 $9,450.00

Aims Web 1.0 Kdg-8th grade $6.50 $13,000.00

Proposed Assessment Grade Level Cost per student Cost (Approx.)

FastBridge Kdg-12th grade $7.50 $18,500.00

C. Perfect Attendance Bicycle Giveaway Program …………………. Mr. Umphres

Local patrons supporting a Perfect Attendance Bicycle Giveaway program wish to donate four bicycles to each elementary school to use for student perfect attendance incentives. This marks the seventh year for this donation. Eligible students are those having perfect attendance throughout the year. Karen Shaner, representing all donors, requests permission to continue the bike give-away program. The administration recommends approval.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. KESA Information/Update:

The Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) Outside Validation Team visit (OVT) is scheduled for March 26th. The OVT will review the progress of the district over the last 5 years. The team will study district data, listen to focus groups and give feedback on current status and future steps for improvement.

B. State Assessments in USD 428:

State Assessments begin March 18. All students 3rd – 8th grade will be taking math and English assessments. State Assessments in Kansas are a rigorous assessment of what students have learned and are used to predict college readiness. The assessments are comparative to the ACT test.

C. District Site Council report:

The district site council met on February 20. At this meeting, members were given an overview of district data and received an update on the architect process. The District Site Council will meet again on March 26 to meet with the Outside Visitation Team (OVT).

D. Personnel Updates:

Recruitment continues and positions are slowly being filled. There have been few applicants but administration has had many conversations with people interested in career changes to become teachers.

E. Curriculum Meeting Minutes:

 Curriculum Steering Committee: –

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: –

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Legislative Update:

B. Commissioner of Education (Dr. Randy Watson) visit.

 April 1, 2019 2:00-4:00 p.m.

C. Crossing Guards

D. Approval of Contributions:

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (February 11, and February 28, 2019)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•No School: March 11-15, 2019 – SPRING BREAK

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: Noon on Thursday March 28, 2019, at GB High School

•BOE Study Session: March 18, 2019, at the District Education Center

•IBB Negotiation Meeting: 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the District Education Center

